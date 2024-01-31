Previous
Anything B&W 37/60- Tennessee Whiskey (song) by i_am_a_photographer
Anything B&W 37/60- Tennessee Whiskey (song)

Studying this song.
Originally written by Dean Dilllon and Linda Hargrove, this song peaked at #77 in 1981 on the Country Billboard charts. The artist Chris Stapleton recently covered this song in 2015 and won 3 awards that year. Awesome song!
Brian

