100 / 365
Anything B&W 34/60- guitar setup day
Built this one about a year ago so that I could learn how to make adjustments without destroying an expensive guitar. Today I install new locking tuners and make other adjustments. I'm better at building these than playing 🤪
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
Brian
ace
@i_am_a_photographer
Going to give this another try. Been into photography for about 15 years. Got hook with the first portrait photo of my dog where the...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
3rd February 2024 9:54am
Tags
b&w
