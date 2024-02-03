Previous
Anything B&W 34/60- guitar setup day by i_am_a_photographer
Anything B&W 34/60- guitar setup day

Built this one about a year ago so that I could learn how to make adjustments without destroying an expensive guitar. Today I install new locking tuners and make other adjustments. I’m better at building these than playing 🤪
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Brian

