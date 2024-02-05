Previous
Anything B&W 36/60- Guards by i_am_a_photographer
Anything B&W 36/60- Guards

Taken at a stoplight, two bird overseeing the traffic below. Heavy editing performed including, removing powerlines, other poles, etc. Taken with an iphone zoomed in...some image quality exists. Edited in LR and Nik Effect.
