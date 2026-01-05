Previous
Gnarly Loaf by ianh
6 / 365

Gnarly Loaf

Massive amounts of snow outside means photo opportunities are indoors today. This is a gnarly loaf after I set the wrong size on the bread maker.. oops. Sure it will taste fine though.

365_25+05
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

IanH

@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

