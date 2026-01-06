Previous
NE Scotland Sunset by ianh
7 / 365

NE Scotland Sunset

365_26+06 Unsurprisingly snow remains a feature, this taken yesterday evening as the sun was setting. At least the sun sets 50 minutes later by the end of January compared to the beginning.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

IanH

@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
1% complete

Photo Details

