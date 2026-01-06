Sign up
Previous
7 / 365
NE Scotland Sunset
365_26+06 Unsurprisingly snow remains a feature, this taken yesterday evening as the sun was setting. At least the sun sets 50 minutes later by the end of January compared to the beginning.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
IanH
@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
5th January 2026 3:54pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
sunset
