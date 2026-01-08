Sign up
Sticky misty snow.
In North East Scotland we're having the most significant snow event in over 30 years hence why my feed is heavily weighted that way at the moment!
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
IanH
@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
365
Pixel 9 Pro
8th January 2026 11:31am
snow
