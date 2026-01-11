Previous
Broken bulb. by ianh
Broken bulb.

365_25+11 A broken oven light bulb, of course the glass came away from the base when taking it out! Racy stuff this picture a day 😃
11th January 2026

IanH

ace
@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
3% complete

