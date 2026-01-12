Previous
Snow Melt by ianh
13 / 365

Snow Melt

365_26+012 Green is appearing as the snow melt proceeds at pace, high winds over the last 24 hours and a current temperature of +7 are definitely helping!
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

IanH

@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
3% complete

Photo Details

