Rain drops. by ianh
18 / 365

Rain drops.

365_26+017 It's not all about sunsets, sometimes a rain drop on a hedge will have to do.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

IanH

ace
@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
4% complete

Photo Details

