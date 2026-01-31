Previous
Rain by ianh
32 / 365

Rain

356_26+031 Have you ever thought about how you might photograph rain? After weeks of the stuff this is an attempt.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

IanH

Nice result.
January 31st, 2026  
@omabluebird thanks, we don't usually get that much rain here (relatively speaking) so day 30 with some kind of precipitation is getting tiring.
January 31st, 2026  
