Pudding
Pudding

365_26+033 Weathers awful, there's only one answer, Syrup Sponge and Custard!
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

IanH

@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
Krista Marson
looks delish!
February 2nd, 2026  
