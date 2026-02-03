Previous
Let there be lights. by ianh
35 / 365

Let there be lights.

365_26+034 Interestingly as the days get slightly longer there's enough getting through the weather to activate the dome lights even though it doesn't seem like we've seen the sky in weeks!
