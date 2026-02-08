Previous
Green(er) Shoots by ianh
40 / 365

Green(er) Shoots

365_26+039 The wind turned to the South, a brief respite, temperature up to 7.5 Deg C and the green shoots are getting bigger, no buds yet.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

IanH

ace
@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact