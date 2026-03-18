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The bridges of old Amsterdam
365_26+077 The bridges of old Amsterdam..
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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IanH
ace
@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
78
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
18th March 2026 3:07pm
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Sid
ace
Lovely image, good framing and added interest with the diagonal flare...
March 18th, 2026
IanH
ace
@sidpixel
thanks, it came out well
March 18th, 2026
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