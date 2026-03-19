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Atlas Moth by ianh
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Atlas Moth

365_26+078 An Atlas Moth, the adult (pictured) doesn't have a mouth, lives off body fat and has a lifespan of only a few days.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

IanH

ace
@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super shot, what a shame such a beautiful moth has such a short lifespan
March 19th, 2026  
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