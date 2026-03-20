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Dome washing day. by ianh
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Dome washing day.

365_26+079 Dome washing day, on a beautiful bright warm spring day the perfect opportunity. Snow foam from the car cleaning supplies and a pressure washer to remove verdigris from the panel joins.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

IanH

ace
@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
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