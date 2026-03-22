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365_26+081 The only thing I've photographed today is these boots so that's today's picture 🤔
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

IanH

ace
@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
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GaryW ace
Nice boots!
March 22nd, 2026  
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