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Boots
365_26+081 The only thing I've photographed today is these boots so that's today's picture 🤔
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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IanH
ace
@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
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Album
365
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Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
22nd March 2026 2:28pm
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GaryW
ace
Nice boots!
March 22nd, 2026
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