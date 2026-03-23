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83 / 365
That time of light.
265_26+082 That time of light. In March we're transitioning more into Spring and often have a mixture of nice light and interesting weather.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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IanH
ace
@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
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Album
365
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
23rd March 2026 5:50pm
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Krista Marson
there's something attractive about this
March 23rd, 2026
IanH
ace
@blueberry1222
thanks Krista, it's blowing a hooly out there at the moment so clouds are moving quickly across the sun.
March 23rd, 2026
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