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Random hair by ianh
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Random hair

365_26+097 Random hair on the top of the coal bunker this morning, maybe the Badger that was picked up on camera last night has been exploring, or something else..?
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

IanH

ace
@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
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