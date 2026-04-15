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Ladybird by ianh
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Ladybird

365_26+105 Ladybird (possibly a Harlequin beetle) having a wander around the patio door.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

IanH

ace
@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
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