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Evening light. by ianh
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Evening light.

365_26+108 Horses in the long evening light.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

IanH

ace
@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
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