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Shediversary by ianh
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Shediversary

365_26+116 As anniversaries go probably not a common one, however today is the 18th anniversary of the metal shed being erected. It's held up well!
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

IanH

ace
@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
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