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Surprise Sheep by ianh
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Surprise Sheep

365_26+180 Today there were surprise* sheep.

The ewe wasn't expected to be pregnant and lambed 6 weeks after the rest of the flock.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

IanH

ace
@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
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