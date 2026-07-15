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Bubble Wrap by ianh
197 / 365

Bubble Wrap

365_26+196 100m of bubble wrap... ain't moving fun! #movingaintfun
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

IanH

ace
@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
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