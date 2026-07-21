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Dome emptiness by ianh
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Dome emptiness

365_26+202 Dome emptiness.. we're gradually clearing things out ahead of moving in about 10 days.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

IanH

ace
@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
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