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Meatballs by ianh
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Meatballs

365_26+204 Balls. We're working through the contents of the freezer before moving and had some mince (ground beef) to use.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

IanH

ace
@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
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