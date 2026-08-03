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Cheese Scone by ianh
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Cheese Scone

365_26+215 Monday is Scone day!
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

IanH

ace
@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
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