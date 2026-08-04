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Slow Net by ianh
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Slow Net

365_26+216 We've gone back in time... previous house had 500 Mbps, now we have 14...
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

IanH

ace
@ianh
I have liked the idea of taking a more considered approach to taking photographs and starting a 365 project for some time, so here we...
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