Photo 1753
Posing on a Porkie
Young guy with father posing of a Bronze Porkie. Adelaide
8th November 2019
8th Nov 19
Ian JB
@ianjb21
Another year begins 2020. A new decade starts, I'm really looking forward to meeting new people, seeing new places, new experiences and capturing that brief...
Tags
adelaide
,
guy
,
young
,
porkie
bkb in the city
Fun shot
February 28th, 2020
