Sleepy Kuala by ianjb21
Photo 1826

Sleepy Kuala

To finish 2019 on a sleepy note. A sleepy Kuala, on Kangaroo Island South Australia. Taken November, hope she survived the terrible bush fires a few weeks
later.
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Ian JB

@ianjb21
Another year begins 2020. A new decade starts, I'm really looking forward to meeting new people, seeing new places, new experiences and capturing that brief...
