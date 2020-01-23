Previous
Next
The Goddess of Mercy by ianjb21
Photo 1787

The Goddess of Mercy

Kek Lok Si Temple Goddess of Mercy Temple Illuminated for Chinese New Year Celebrations
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Ian JB

@ianjb21
Another year begins 2020. A new decade starts, I'm really looking forward to meeting new people, seeing new places, new experiences and capturing that brief...
490% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise