Succulent bud and flower by ianjb21
Photo 1874

Succulent bud and flower

From bud to flower in two days. I believe its called Starfish plant. When the bud starts to open it gives of quite a smell, similar to an old fishy smell :)
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Ian JB

@ianjb21
