Previous
Next
1st Floor Window by ianjb21
Photo 1934

1st Floor Window

I noticed this window of a turn of the last century town house. The plaster inlays
seems to decaying away. A lost art I guess.
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Ian JB

@ianjb21
Another year begins 2020. A new decade starts, I'm really looking forward to meeting new people, seeing new places, new experiences and capturing that brief...
530% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise