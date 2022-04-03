Sign up
Photo 2385
Storm Clouds
Storm clouds over Bukit Bandera.
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
Ian JB
ace
@ianjb21
2022 Another year!! Hoping that 2022 is better than 2021 or even 2020, with Pandemic problems that have beset the world for nearly two...
2385
photos
17
followers
24
following
653% complete
View this month »
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
storm
,
bandera
,
bukit
Chris
ace
Beautiful capture of an angry sky Ian.
April 3rd, 2022
Ian JB
ace
@galactica
thanks for comment, just a tropical storm, but I love the dark sky's add drama to a picture
April 3rd, 2022
