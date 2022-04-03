Previous
Storm Clouds by ianjb21
Photo 2385

Storm Clouds

Storm clouds over Bukit Bandera.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Ian JB

@ianjb21
Photo Details

Chris ace
Beautiful capture of an angry sky Ian.
April 3rd, 2022  
Ian JB ace
@galactica thanks for comment, just a tropical storm, but I love the dark sky's add drama to a picture
April 3rd, 2022  
