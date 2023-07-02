Previous
Next
Temple at end of Tan Jetty by ianjb21
Photo 2657

Temple at end of Tan Jetty

Temple at the end of Tan Jetty, not been here for so long, was closed to visitors during Covid Pandemic.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Ian JB

ace
@ianjb21
Wow 2023 already. Hoping that this year the world returns to some sort normality, been almost three years of the Pandemic problems, We here are now...
728% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise