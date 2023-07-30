Previous
Chee Cheong Fun hawker. Jalan Kimberly- by ianjb21
Chee Cheong Fun hawker. Jalan Kimberly-

Chinese Chee Cheong Fun hawker, Jalan Kimberly. Chee Cheong Fun is a roll of steamed rice noodles. Chee Cheong Fun is finished with a mixture of prawn paste, sweet sauce, fried shallots and more,
Ian JB

@ianjb21
Wow 2023 already. Hoping that this year the world returns to some sort normality, been almost three years of the Pandemic problems, We here are now...
