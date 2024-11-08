Previous
Next
Hachiko Wall Murial in Shibuya by ianjb21
Photo 3103

Hachiko Wall Murial in Shibuya

Hachiko, a famous Akita dog known for his loyalty. Hachiko Murial Wall
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Ian JB

ace
@ianjb21
We are well into 2025, and I'm really looking forward to more travel within Malaysia, and beyond. Being an Expat living in Peninsular Malaysia. I...
905% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact