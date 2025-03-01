Previous
Seed pods forming on a minature vine. by ianjb21
Photo 3165

Seed pods forming on a minature vine.

Seed pods forming on a miniature vine.
I was told it is a weed but so nice and small
the leaf is only 4-5cm the growth is barely 1.5mm
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Ian JB

@ianjb21
We are well into 2025, and I'm really looking forward to more travel within Malaysia, and beyond. Being an Expat living in Peninsular Malaysia. I...
