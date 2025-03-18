Previous
Next
Kew Leong Tong Lim Kongse temple. Roof Line. by ianjb21
Photo 3202

Kew Leong Tong Lim Kongse temple. Roof Line.

Kew Leong Tong Lim Kongse temple. Roof Line.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Ian JB

ace
@ianjb21
We are well into 2025, and I'm really looking forward to more travel within Malaysia, and beyond. Being an Expat living in Peninsular Malaysia. I...
879% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact