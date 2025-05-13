Previous
Mask worn by idigenous tribes in Papua by ianjb21
Photo 3283

Mask worn by idigenous tribes in Papua

Mask worn by indigenous tribes in Papua. Artifacts on view at Artopia Balk Pulau
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Ian JB

Ian JB
