Photo 3360
Archive picture
I don't usually post self pictures but an old friend
sent me this picture on my birthday in 1964. He took with my first secondhand 35mm camera
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
0
0
Ian JB
@ianjb21
We are well into 2025, and I'm really looking forward to more travel within Malaysia, and beyond. Being an Expat living in Peninsular Malaysia. I...
3400
photos
18
followers
19
following
Tags
birthday
,
picture
,
1964.
