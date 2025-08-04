Previous
Next
­Dina, Tony and Myself by ianjb21
Photo 3348

­Dina, Tony and Myself

One that has surfaced from my archive, Lifelong friends Dina and Tony enjoying an early morning breakfast During my trip to Adelaide.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Ian JB

ace
@ianjb21
We are well into 2025, and I'm really looking forward to more travel within Malaysia, and beyond. Being an Expat living in Peninsular Malaysia. I...
918% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact