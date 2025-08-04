Sign up
Photo 3348
Dina, Tony and Myself
One that has surfaced from my archive, Lifelong friends Dina and Tony enjoying an early morning breakfast During my trip to Adelaide.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
Ian JB
@ianjb21
We are well into 2025, and I'm really looking forward to more travel within Malaysia, and beyond. Being an Expat living in Peninsular Malaysia.
