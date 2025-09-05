Previous
Anur Tom Yam Restaurant, Jalan Raja Muda Rusa, Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumper. by ianjb21
Photo 3372

Anur Tom Yam Restaurant, Jalan Raja Muda Rusa, Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumper.

Anur Tom Yam Restaurant, Jalan Raja Muda Rusa, Kampung Baru
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Ian JB

ace
@ianjb21
We are well into 2025, and I'm really looking forward to more travel within Malaysia, and beyond. Being an Expat living in Peninsular Malaysia. I...
923% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact