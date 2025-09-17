Previous
The convergance of the two rivers Sungai Klang and Sungai Gomback by ianjb21
The convergance of the two rivers Sungai Klang and Sungai Gomback

The convergence of the two rivers Sungai Klang and Sungai Gomback, with the 1909 Masjid Jamek nestled in the middle.
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Ian JB

@ianjb21
Being an Expat living in Peninsular Malaysia.
Photo Details

