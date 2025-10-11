Previous
Next
Better than average airline food. by ianjb21
Photo 3400

Better than average airline food.

Better than average airline food. China Southern Airlines seem a good choice. Flying direct from
Penang International to Guangzhou International.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Ian JB

ace
@ianjb21
We are well into 2025, and I'm really looking forward to more travel within Malaysia, and beyond. Being an Expat living in Peninsular Malaysia. I...
932% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact