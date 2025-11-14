Previous
Next
Remnants of the first railway in Malaysia. by ianjb21
Photo 3474

Remnants of the first railway in Malaysia.

Remnants of the first railway in Malaysia, Taiping to Port Weld.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Ian JB

ace
@ianjb21
We are well into 2025, and I'm really looking forward to more travel within Malaysia, and beyond. Being an Expat living in Peninsular Malaysia. I...
958% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact