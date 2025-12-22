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Fruit on a stick by ianjb21
Photo 3512

Fruit on a stick

Fruit on a stick
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Ian JB

ace
@ianjb21
We are well into 2025, and I'm really looking forward to more travel within Malaysia, and beyond. Being an Expat living in Peninsular Malaysia. I...
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