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Early Morning Sunshine Jln Sultan Ahmad Shah by ianjb21
Photo 3522

Early Morning Sunshine Jln Sultan Ahmad Shah

Early Morning Sunshine along Jln Sultan Ahmad Shah
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Ian JB

ace
@ianjb21
We are well into 2025, and I'm really looking forward to more travel within Malaysia, and beyond. Being an Expat living in Peninsular Malaysia. I...
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