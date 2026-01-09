Previous
Aceh Str with the minaret of Acheen Street Mosque (Masjid Melayu Lebuh Acheh) by ianjb21
Aceh Str with the minaret of Acheen Street Mosque (Masjid Melayu Lebuh Acheh)

Aceh Str with the minaret of Acheen Street Mosque (Masjid Melayu Lebuh Acheh)
9th January 2026

Ian JB

@ianjb21
We are well into 2025, and I'm really looking forward to more travel within Malaysia, and beyond. Being an Expat living in Peninsular Malaysia. I...
