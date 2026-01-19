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Early Morning inside the old Anglican Cemetery by ianjb21
Photo 3540

Early Morning inside the old Anglican Cemetery

Early Morning Sunshine inside the Anglican Cemetery. The oldest Cemetery on the Prince of Wales Island (now Penang) First burial was in 1786 and the last was in 1892, Now a world Heritage site.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Ian JB

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@ianjb21
We are well into 2025, and I'm really looking forward to more travel within Malaysia, and beyond. Being an Expat living in Peninsular Malaysia. I...
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